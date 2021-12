Officers said that a victim with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the 5900 block of Jones Road in North Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Sheriff's Office said a victim was found dead after a shooting in North Knox County this morning.

Deputies arrived at the 5900 block of Jones Road and found one victim with a gunshot wound. AMR pronounced the victim was dead.

Officials say the name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin is notified.