KCSO: One man dead after shooting at Parkridge Drive

KCSO say the fatal shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at Parkridge Drive on Saturday, September 25.

Knox County Sheriff's Office officers responded to reports of gunshots at 5309 Parkridge Drive. KCSO says officers found one man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Norman Walter Liske, died from his injuries. Deputies took 20-year-old Wyatt Walter Liske into custody and has been charged with second degree murder.