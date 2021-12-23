KCSO: One person dead after shooting in Halls

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Halls on Tuesday morning.
KCSO said that law enforcement received calls that a man had been shot and taken to UT Medical Center around 5:19 a.m. on Dec. 21. The man later died at the hospital.
The victim was identified as Juan Alberto Rodas, 40, and he was from out-of-state.
Deputies said that after investigating the scene of the shooting and interviewing witnesses, KCSO said that the victim and the suspect likely knew each other.
The investigation is still in preliminary stages and is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.