KCSO: One person dead after shooting in Halls

Deputies said that the shooting happened around early Tuesday morning in a trailer park in Halls.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Halls on Tuesday morning.

KCSO said that law enforcement received calls that a man had been shot and taken to UT Medical Center around 5:19 a.m. on Dec. 21. The man later died at the hospital.

The victim was identified as Juan Alberto Rodas, 40, and he was from out-of-state.

Deputies said that after investigating the scene of the shooting and interviewing witnesses, KCSO said that the victim and the suspect likely knew each other.