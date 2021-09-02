KCSO: One person injured after officer-involved shooting in North Knoxville

Officials said that one person was shot and two suspects were arrested after an officer-involved shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that patrols were sent to a burglary in progress on Dante Road at around 2:52 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies were led to a business in the 6700-block of Central Avenue Pike, where they found three suspects, officials said.

Police said that one of the suspects pulled out a weapon, and a deputy shot that person. Two others ran away but were arrested shortly after.

The person who was shot was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what officials said was a non-life-threatening injury.