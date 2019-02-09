KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after a person was shot and taken to UT Medical Center with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, a Facebook post from the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.
A call about the shooting at the Oxmoor Hills subdivision came in just after 5:15 a.m., KCSO said. The subdivision is located off of West Emory Road.
Deputies on the scene saw the suspect's vehicle leaving the subdivision and tried to stop them, but they fled onto La Barrington Boulevard, according to the post. Deputies were able to stop them and took one suspect into custody.
At least one weapon was found at the scene, the post said.
KCSO is currently investigating the shooting and will provide updates as new information becomes available.