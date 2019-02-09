KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after a person was shot and taken to UT Medical Center with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, a Facebook post from the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

A call about the shooting at the Oxmoor Hills subdivision came in just after 5:15 a.m., KCSO said. The subdivision is located off of West Emory Road.

Deputies on the scene saw the suspect's vehicle leaving the subdivision and tried to stop them, but they fled onto La Barrington Boulevard, according to the post. Deputies were able to stop them and took one suspect into custody.

At least one weapon was found at the scene, the post said.

Knox County Sheriff's Office The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. The c... all came into E-911 just after 5:15am. The Victim was transported to UTMC with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The shooting occurred in the Oxmoor Hills Subdivision off W. Emory Rd.

KCSO is currently investigating the shooting and will provide updates as new information becomes available.