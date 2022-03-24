x
Crime

KCSO: Person taken to hospital with life-threatening wounds after shooting, suspect barricaded in a home

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the sheriff is on the scene and was calling for a negotiation team.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were responding to a shooting in northern Knox County Thursday evening.

They said a person was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening wounds. They said he was transported from Rollins Road.

Deputies also said that the suspect was inside of a home on Luger Road. The sheriff was on the scene, according to a release from authorities. They said he was calling in a negotiation team at around 8:50 p.m.

Additional information, including the identities of the suspect and the victim, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

