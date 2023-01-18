KCSO: 473 people arrested or cited during 2022 holiday retail crime taskforce

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the task force recovered or seized around $365,000 worth of stolen property and money.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that their Organized Retail Crime Holiday Taskforce arrested or cited 473 people from October 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022 — down from the previous year.

They said last year, they arrested or cited 513 people and found $445,113 in merchandise.

This year, they said they recovered or seized around $365,000 in stolen items or funds. They also said the task force found many narcotics, including around 1.08 kilograms of fentanyl and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills. They also said they found 2.63 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Last year, they said they found around 5 lbs. of heroin and 10 lbs. of methamphetamine.