KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office Organized Retail Crime Holiday Task Force announced Tuesday that it arrested 325 people and recovered approximately $170,000 in stolen property over the holiday period.

The task force operated from Nov. 13, 2019, to Dec. 22, 2019, with about 20 to 25 deputies participating.

During that time, KCSO said deputies were also utilized to assist in the search for two missing persons, Jack Harrison and Stefanie Johnson.

"Sheriff Spangler credits the hard work and dedication of the loss prevention employees at our local retailers as well as his Officers for the success that the task force had this holiday season," a KCSO release said. "The Organized Retail Crime Unit operates year-round in assisting the state with food stamp fraud cases as well as state and federal authorities in cases that result in lost tax revenue. In addition, they investigate various other white-collar crimes."

To leave an anonymous crime tip, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler reminds citizens to submit them via email to Crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.

