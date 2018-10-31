Investigators have issued a first degree murder warrant for a man accused in the deadly South Knox County shooting on Wednesday.

Bobby A. Hansard, 24, is described as a white male from Sevier County. He's wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person at a residence off Smith Lane earlier this week and wounded another person, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle investigators were searching for on Thursday was described as a 4-door, maroon sedan. The make and model were unclear, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The public is asked to call our Major Crimes Detectives if you have any information on the suspect.

865-215-3590 865-215-2284 or 911.

Please DO NOT approach the suspect, he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to dispatch, a call for a shooting came in at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived, they found one victim with fatal injuries. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A detective with the Knox County Sheriff's Office initially said they did not believe either of the victims shot the other one.

