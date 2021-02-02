KCSO searching for man who set fire to South Knoxville home while family was still inside

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Freeman broke into a South Knoxville home on May 25 and set multiple fires while the family was still inside.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a man who broke into a South Knoxville home using an ax and set multiple fires while the family was still inside on May 25, according to a release from officials.

They said Daniel Freeman faces arson and assault charges. He is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 145 pounds. Police also said he is known to be around Chapman Highway, Vestal and Montgomery Village, but said he does not have a specific address.

Information about the incident was not immediately available, including information about any possible injuries. Anyone with information about his location should call KCSO at (865) 215-2243 or email officials at arson@knoxsheriff.org.

On May 25, crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in South Knoxville. Information was not immediately available as to whether that incident is related to the charges Freeman faces.