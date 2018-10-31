Investigators have asked for the public's help locating a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in South Knox County Wednesday.

The vehicle was described as a 4-door, maroon sedan. The make and model are unclear, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

One person died and another person was wounded after the shooting Wednesday at a home on Smith Lane.

According to dispatch, a call for a shooting came in at 12:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found one victim with fatal injuries. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A detective with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they have not identified the shooter, but do not believe either of the victims shot the other one.

