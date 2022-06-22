KCSO searching for person who shot at home in West Knox County Saturday morning

Authorities said nobody was hurt in the shooting. It happened on Gulfwood Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a person who shot at a home in West Knox County Saturday morning.

They said nobody inside the home was injured. Deputies said the residents of the home could not identify any specific person who would want to shoot at them, according to a report from KCSO.

They said it happened on Gulfwood Road and responded to calls about it at around 8:14 a.m. on Saturday. They are continuing to investigate the shooting.