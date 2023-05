The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for Ricky Joe Lee, after finding several drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a man after he was "able to flee," after they found several drugs on May 8.

They said that they arrested another man as part of the case, but Ricky Joe Lee was able to flee. They said in the case, they found 13 lbs. of methamphetamine, a pound of heroin, 49 grams of powder cocaine and 120.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the sheriff's office at 865-215-2243.