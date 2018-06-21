The Knox County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating a man accused of trying to rob a Subway in North Knox County.

A white male went into the store on Oak Ridge Highway and attempted to rob it around 10 a.m. Thursday. The suspect reportedly showed a weapon and then demanded money, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The employee ran from the scene. Deputies said the suspect also ran and did not get any money.

Investigators said the suspect is described as 5’9-5’10, thin build, and around 140-160 pounds.

He was wearing a dark colored ski mask, white shirt and dark pants. The suspect left in a dark colored Dodge Avenger, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

