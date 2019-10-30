KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Teams from the Knox County Sheriff's Office are spending the day before Halloween checking in with every registered sex offender in the county to make sure they are complying with special restrictions for the holiday.

There are 150 registered sex offenders in Knox County.

“It is imperative that we take the steps necessary to protect our children. Verifying that these sex offenders are in compliance is just one way to do this,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler.

On Halloween, sex offenders must abide by special rules for the safety of children. The state calls it Operation Blackout.

Tennessee sex offenders must follow these rules during Halloween, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC):

Being in their homes by 6 p.m.

Not having any Halloween decorations

Keeping their porch light off

Not distributing Halloween candy

Not attending any Halloween functions

KCSO has officers that monitor sex offenders on a regular basis, but the extra officers ensured they could all be checked on the same day.

