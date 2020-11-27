KCSO: Two charged for lying to officers after Powell man found dead with gunshot wound

Deputies said the two admitted to making up a story about a fake suspect in the shooting.

POWELL, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has charged a man and woman for false reporting, saying the two lied about what they witnessed after a man was found shot and killed in his home in Powell.

Authorities charged 20-year-old Spencer McElhaney and 23-year-old Rachel Dobbins for false reports to officers.

According to the arrest reports, deputies arrived at a home on 7801 Camberley Drive on Wednesday around 3 a.m. to a call about a deceased man, identified as Devin Black.

McElhaney and Dobbins told deputies that a "black man in a black hoodie" entered the basement and shot Black in the head before running. Deputies said they found no sign of a suspect after K-9 units and other officers searched the area.

The two were brought to the City-County Building for questioning. During the second interview, deputies said the two admitted to lying about the unknown suspect, saying they came up with the story while waiting for officers to arrive.

McElhaney then claimed the victim had shot himself in the head while playing with a gun, according to the arrest report.

The two were arrested and face court arraignments on December 7 at 10 a.m.