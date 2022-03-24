KCSO: Two juveniles arrested for shooting others with gel balls as part of a social media trend

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the juveniles filled splatter guns with gel balls and shot at other kids while they were walking home from school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that two juveniles had been arrested after shooting at other kids with splatter guns filled with gel balls.

They said the kids were arrested at Gibbs High School. Investigators also said the incident was part of a social media trend that involved shooting at unsuspecting people with toy guns filled with gel balls.

Videos are posted to TikTok and similar platforms using the "#OrbeezChallenge" tag. It is named after one of the most popular kinds of gel balls to use in videos — Orbeez. Many people to take part in the trend use toy guns specifically made to fire the pellets.