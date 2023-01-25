KCSO: Two people charged with attempted murder after Saturday shooting at Knoxville home

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, they saw several holes in the front of the house.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said authorities responded to calls about a shooting Saturday on Houston Street. They said when Knoxville Police Department officers arrived at the home, they saw several holes in the front of the house.

They said a woman in the house told them the home had been shot. The officers said they were shown the bullet holes, and also found two bullet holes in the back of a vehicle parked in the home's driveway.

The woman's mother told police that she was at her home when she heard someone banging on her door. When she said she opened the door, she saw Alexis Michelle Page, 19, and Adarius Montez Thomas, 19.

They asked about the other woman's sister, and Thomas said they were planning to beat her up. Then, she said they left.

The woman in the Houston Street house said she was sleeping when she got a call from her mother saying that people were coming to her house. She said by the time she got dressed and went to her front door, she heard someone sounding a car's horn outside.

When she stepped outside, she said she saw a dark-colored SUV on the road and said she saw Page and Thomas in the car.

She said an argument broke out between her and Page about her sister and said Page told Thomas to shoot her. The woman said she went back inside and shut the door as she heard gunshots.