KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting in North Knox County.

The shooting happened at the 1700 block of Dry Gap Pike. According to KCSO, two people got into a argument that led to a fight, and one person shot the other.

KCSO said deputies took four people into custody for questioning.