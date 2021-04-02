KCSO warns of scam telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that they received complaints from people who received calls from various numbers saying there was a warrant for their arrest.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam that they received several reports of recently.

They said that victims would get calls from various phone numbers saying that there was a warrant out for their arrest. Officials said that scammers will usually spoof phone numbers so that it appears like calls are coming from legitimate authorities.

Scammers would attempt to scare victims into giving them money during the call, officials said.

Officials reminded people that they should never give out personal information over the phone including addresses, full names, driver's license numbers and social security information.