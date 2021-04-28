KCSO: Woman dead, man charged after deadly hit-and-run in Karns Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One woman is dead and a man is facing charges after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Karns Tuesday night, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
They said that Toby Large, 40, ran away from a crash on Karns Valley Drive Tuesday night, just before 11 p.m. The crash killed Rebecca Catherine Honeycutt, 29, according to police.
Two cars were involved in the crash, according to officials.
The man faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.
“I want to thank our crash reconstruction team, patrol, DIU and forensics unit for their hard work and diligence throughout the night and today in identifying, and locating the suspect. My sincere condolences to Mrs. Honeycutt’s family," said Sheriff Tom Spangler.