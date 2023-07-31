17-month-old dies, Kentucky mother arrested for abuse

Prosecutors say the child was sexually assaulted. She died Sunday night at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Prosecutors say a 17-month-old girl has died after being sexually assaulted in Kentucky.

The girl, who was severely injured, was taken to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital on Friday, July 28. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was flown to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, according to WYMT-TV in Hazard.

Prosecutors confirmed the girl died Sunday night.

Citations show that the girl's mother, 21-year-old Erica Lawson, was arrested.

Lawson was charged with manslaughter, criminal abuse to a child under 12 years old, failure to report child abuse and wanton endangerment.