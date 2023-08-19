Kentucky man and juvenile arrested for torturing cat and posting video to social media

According to the police, Gabriel Messer of Barbourville and a juvenile filmed themselves torturing a cat and posted the video online.

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky man and a juvenile are under arrest after they filmed themselves torturing a cat and posting the video to social media, according to Knox County Ky. Sheriff's Office.

According to police, deputies were alerted of a disturbing video posted to social media of two male suspects harming a cat.

After reviewing the video, deputies identified one of the individuals based on his tattoos. Police identified the man in the video as Gabriel Messer, 20, of Barbourville. Deputies said Messer was already in police custody for 2nd-degree criminal abuse involving a child.

When deputies spoke with Messer, he said that it was his tattoos in the video and that he did stab the cat but claimed it was the juvenile's idea. He claimed he was going to kill the cat and wanted to "put it out of its misery."

When deputies questioned the juvenile, he blamed Messer for torturing the cat. Deputies determined the juvenile was the one filming the torture and laughing in the video. The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with 1st-degree torture of a dog or cat and criminal mischief.

Deputies said in addition to his current charge of criminal abuse, Messer was also charged with 2nd-degree cruelty to animals and 3rd-degree criminal mischief. He is being held on a $5,500 cash bond.