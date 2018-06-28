KNOXVILLE- Randy Joe Jones was arrested this week in connection to a March 24 fire in Campbell County, according to a media release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The fire occurred in an outbuilding in Jellico.

A joint investigation between TBI agents, Tennessee Fire Investigative Services and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office led to the indictment. He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky, awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

