Kentucky man arrested on kidnapping, possession charges

Middlesboro Police said Brian Brown held a victim captive for hours and threatened to harm her with a knife.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Middlesboro, Ky., man is facing several charges including kidnapping after an incident this week.

Middlesboro police said they arrested Brian Brown Friday on kidnapping and possession charges.

According the police incident report, Brown unlawfully restrained and terrorized a woman with a knife. The report said Brown threatened to "cut her and stab her in the face."

Brown held the victim against her will in a car behind a Middlesboro apartment complex for over 16 hours, according to the report.

Police also found methamphetamine and two knives on Brown's person.