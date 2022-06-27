Bell County deputies respond to calls about "criminal littering" in Middlesboro

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said that David Baker, 55, was arrested Monday on two warrants and was charged with criminal littering.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A man was arrested on two warrants and charged with criminal littering Monday after the Bell County Sheriff's Department received calls about litter on 35th Street in Middlesboro.

They said there were several piles of trash and debris laying on the side of a road, including buckets and large containers with stagnant, mosquito-infested water. The water smelled foul, and authorities said it could have posed a hazard for nearby housing and people driving on the road.

They said the owner of the property, David Scott Baker, 55, admitted to scattering the litter along the road. According to a release, Baker said he knew the conditions were bad but said he collected the debris as a way to relieve stress.

Police said he had two warrants and was arrested Monday. He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center for booking and was charged with criminal littering.