Authorities searching for a homicide suspect said they've taken the man into custody in Somerset, Kentucky.

Law enforcement in Pulaski County, Kentucky issued a homicide warrant for Bradley Allan McMahan, 34, on Thursday after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in her home.

He's originally from Blount County and has family members who reside in the Blount County area so the Blount County Sheriff's Office was assisting with the investigation.

In addition to the homicide warrant, the Blount County Sheriff's Office has a theft warrant on file for McMahan, along with a warrant for violation of an order of protection.

