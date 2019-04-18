BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a father and son after two female victims came forward and reported crimes that reportedly occurred when they were less than 14 years old.

According to KSP, 73-year-old John Hoskins and 33-year-old Travis Hoskins from Middlesboro were placed under arrest Thursday after an investigation began in March.

Two female victims came forward to report sex crimes that occurred on Beans Fork Road, KSP said.

John Hoskins

KSP

John, the father, faces charges of first degree sexual abuse with a victim under 12, another count of first degree sexual abuse, incest, and two sodomy charges.

Travis Hoskins

KSP

Travis, the son, faces charges of second degree rape, first degree sexual abuse, incest, and second degree sodomy.

Both were taken to the Bell County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.