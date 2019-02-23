BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan are assisting the Knox County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.

On Friday night around 10:04 p.m. KSP received a call asking from Knox County Dispatch to help with the investigation located in the Walker community of Knox County.

KSP Detectives and troopers responded to 3159 KY 718. Preliminary details indicate that 55-year-old Charles C. Davidson of Corbin was transported to Barbourville ARH for medical assistance. The Knox County Coroner's Office was contacted and responded to the hospital and pronounced Mr. Davidson deceased. KSP is currently interviewing individuals and conducting a death investigation.

His body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detective Jake Wilson will handle the investigation. 10news will provide more details as they become available.