Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Harlan County

The man was transported Harlan Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital and later flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan received a call of a shooting on Skidmore Cemetery Road in the Cranks Creek community of Harlan County at 10:18 a.m., according to KSP.

Initial investigation indicated a male individual was visiting a resident on Skidmore Cemetery Road. An argument ensued which led to a shooting involving one male, KSP said.

The man was transported Harlan Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital and later flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time, according to KSP.