Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault in Harlan County on Sunday.

A call about two individuals fighting at a residence in the Ages Community in Harlan County came in to Kentucky State Police around 12:21 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicates Clyde Phillips broke into a residence belonging to Don Rigney, according to KSP.

While inside the home, Phillips allegedly began assaulting a woman who was staying there. Kentucky State Police said Rigney was able to stop the assault by stabbing Phillips multiple times.

Both Phillips and the woman police says he attacked were taken to Harlan ARH for their injuries. The woman suffered a broken arm from the assault.

Phillips remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Charges on Phillips are pending at this time. No charges have been filled against Rigney.

KSP is continuing the investigation.

© 2018 WBIR