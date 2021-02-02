Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Bell County, one person wounded

Police said they received a call about the shooting at a home off Highway 221 at around 6:15 p.m.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said that one person was wounded at taken to a hospital after a shooting in Bell County.

They said they received calls about the shooting at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening. It happened in the Stoney Fork community at a home located off Highway 21, according to a release.

Police said that people were in an altercation when the shooting broke out. The wounded person was taken to the Pineville Hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Troopers from Post 10 began the investigation and Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.