Kentucky State Police: Juvenile arrested in murder of McCreary County man

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said it arrested a juvenile in the shooting death of a McCreary County man.

According to police, it happened Sunday evening at a residence on Wagon Ridge Road. KSP said their investigation revealed the victim, Robert L. Lowe Jr., 36 of Stearns, KY, and Gabriel N. Campbell, 42 of Stearns, KY, were having a dispute.

KSP's investigation determined that a male juvenile shot Lowe while he was in the driver's seat of his car. Lowe was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner and taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.