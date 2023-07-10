x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Kentucky State Police: Juvenile arrested in murder of McCreary County man

According to police, the juvenile shot Robert L. Lowe Jr. while he was in the driver's seat of his car.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said it arrested a juvenile in the shooting death of a McCreary County man.

According to police, it happened Sunday evening at a residence on Wagon Ridge Road. KSP said their investigation revealed the victim, Robert L. Lowe Jr., 36 of Stearns, KY, and Gabriel N. Campbell, 42 of Stearns, KY, were having a dispute.

KSP's investigation determined that a male juvenile shot Lowe while he was in the driver's seat of his car. Lowe was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner and taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

KSP arrested the juvenile on charges of murder and placed him in the Adair County Youth Development Center.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

HCSO: Man arrested for fatally shooting wife

Before You Leave, Check This Out