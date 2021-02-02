Kentucky State Police to investigate after Middlesboro officers involved in shooting, one victim dead

Officials said that the Middlesboro Police Department asked Kentucky State Police to investigate a Wednesday evening shooting in Bell County.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Bell County that left one person dead. It happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved police officers, according to a release from officials.

Authorities said that the Middlesboro Police Department requested state police to investigate it. The victim, a male suspect, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after the shooting, according to police. Police said that no other people or police officers were injured in the shooting.

Kentucky State Police said that they are responsible for investigating shootings that involve police officers, as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

Timelines to complete investigation can vary based on how complex different cases are, officials said.