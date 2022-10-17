Family says justice was not served as Kevin Roberts's killer is sentenced to 4 years in prison

A jury convicted Raiquan Stapleton of negligent homicide, not first-degree murder. Four years is the maximum sentence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green sentenced Raiquan Stapleton to four years in prison for the death of Kevin Roberts on Monday.

Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of only negligent homicide, a Class E felony. The maximum sentence, in this case, is four years in prison.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Stapleton was at a birthday party, got in a disagreement with Jonquel Brown and both started shooting. Stapleton's friend, Kevin Roberts, was hit by a stray bullet and died.

The jury found Stapleton was not guilty of felony murder by self-defense because Brown was shooting too. Green said Stapleton was "fortunate" the jury did not convict him of murder.

"The jury could've very easily convicted you of a much greater crime than criminally negligent homicide," Green said.

In his remarks while sentencing, Green pleaded with Stapleton to stop using guns to solve disagreements.

"When I was your age, if we had a conflict with somebody, we bloodied up our knuckles," Green said. "You got beat up, or you beat somebody else up, and you walked away."

"Nobody brought guns to the party," he added.

Kevin Roberts's mom, Charlene, said she wishes the sentence was longer.

"I know people that has got caught with drugs, that's done way more time," Roberts said. "It's so, so, so unfair. Just because he wanted to say happy birthday to his friend."

Kevin is the second child Charlene has lost from gun violence. Her daughter, Jessie, was also hit by a stray bullet while waiting in the Krystal's drive-thru on Broadway.

Roberts told the court her son used to live with her and take care of her and her grandson.