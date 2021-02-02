Kingsport Axmen's season ends after police said a recently-dismissed player threatened to kill people

Boyd Sports said it sent its players home in light of the circumstances, and a travel team will finish the rest of the games so other teams aren't affected.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Axmen baseball team's season has been called off after police said a former pitcher for the team threatened to kill people shortly after he was dismissed.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers were asked to come to Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport on Monday around 12:30 p.m. to stand by while management dismissed pitcher Matthew Taylor from the team and banned him from the premises.

Police said Taylor initially left the stadium without incident. About an hour and a half later, police were called back after Taylor reportedly made threats.

Police said they discovered he had sent messages on social media threatening to kill multiple people at the Axmen game scheduled for that evening.

Management cancelled the game after learning about the threat. Taylor was arrested at his home in Sullivan County and taken to the Kingsport Justice Center on charges of false reporting and harassment. He was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Since the incident, the Axmen's season was put on hiatus. On Thursday, USA Baseball announced their season would need to be canceled in light of the unusual circumstances.

In a letter to fans Thursday evening, owner Boyd Sports called the incident "troubling and concerning," but said the former player has since been placed in the care of medical professionals.

Boyd Sports said it met with USA Baseball and the MLB to discuss how to move forward, saying it is assembling a travel team to complete the remaining road games so other teams are not impacted by the season's cancelation.