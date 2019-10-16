KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Nathaniel White-Young, the man accused of killing a pregnant woman who was the mother of his 3-year-old son, appeared before a judge in Kingsport on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 7 and Young is expected to be appointed a public defender.

Police said young caused some kind of blunt force trauma to Melissa Mingle on Oct. 6. She died the next day from her injuries.

Young and Mingle had a 3-year-old son together, who is now in the custody of Mingle's family.

Authorities announced last week that Mingle was pregnant at the time of her death. Charges against Young were upgraded to two counts of first-degree murder.

Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Rose said it's too early to discuss whether the state will pursue the death penalty.

