Kingsport man convicted of supplying drugs in Dec. 2020 death of Kingsport woman

Terrance Hines Jr., 41, from Kingsport, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison as a result of the conviction.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Kingsport man was convicted on June 26 of supplying drugs that led to the death of a 52-year-old Kingsport woman, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to a release Terrance Hines Jr., 41, from Kingsport was convicted of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl resulting in death, possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, three counts of distributing fentanyl and illegally have a gun.

In the release, they said Hines supplied the fentanyl that led to the death of a 52-year-old Kingsport woman in December 2020. They said three other people were part of the chain of distribution. They said he sold it to Robin Hutchins, who sold it to Adam Presnell, who sold it to Saina Lanford who then supplied it to the woman. All three people were co-defendants.

The release said law enforcement searched Hines' apartment on July 20, 2021, as well as a Kingsport music recording studio. They said the studio operated "as a hub for his drug trafficking." They said officers found two guns and more than 100 grams of fentanyl.