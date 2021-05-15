Kingsport man wanted for murder added to TBI's Most Wanted list

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2,500 reward to find a Kingsport man wanted for first degree murder.
The TBI added Zachery Felton, 36, to its Most Wanted list.
Felton is wanted for first degree murder, vandalism of a monitoring device and vandalism by the Kingsport Police Department.
The reward is being offered to anyone who has information leading to his arrest. IF you have seen him or know his whereabouts, the TBI said to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@TN.gov.