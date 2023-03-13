TBI searching for man wanted for vehicular homicide in Kingsport

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Jesse Carey, 28, is wanted by the Kingsport Police Department.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were looking for a man wanted in Kingsport for vehicular homicide.

They said Jesse Carey, 28, was wanted for other related driving offenses too. They said he was also added to the TBI's Most Wanted List, and a reward of up to $2,500 was being offered for information leading to his arrest.

They said anyone with information about Jesse Carey's location should reach out to the authorities. They can reach out to the TBI by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111.

Additional information about Carey or the circumstances leading up to the charges was not immediately available.