Kingsport officer released from hospital after being shot during struggle with juvenile

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Kingsport police officer is out of the hospital after being shot Tuesday night while trying to arrest a juvenile, according to police.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 16-year old male who had escaped from the custody of the Department of Children's Services on Eastman Road.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an officer was searching the nearby CSX railroad tracks near Lincoln Street when the suspect was spotted. The suspect then ran before the officer caught up to him and attempted to take him into custody.

During the struggle, the TBI said the suspect tried to grab the officer's gun, and the gun fired at some point, shooting the officer in the lower leg. Backup officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

Charges are pending against the juvenile.