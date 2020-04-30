KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Police Department arrested a Kodak man who is suspected of shooting a 14-year-old boy from Knoxville Thursday morning.

According to Kingsport police, officers responded to a shooting at a home at the 400 block of Westfield Drive. When they arrived, they said they found a 14-year-old boy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital.

Detectives said their investigation revealed a Sevier County man from Kodak named Lazarith E. Freeman shot the boy, saying he had returned to the Sevier County/Knox County area after the shooting.

Police said Freeman was also wanted on several unrelated charges out of Sevier County.

Freeman was taken into custody with the help of the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, and other law enforcement and is facing charges of Felony Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Evidence.

Police said neither the suspect nor victim were from the Kingsport area and were believed to be acquainted before the shooting. Kingsport police continue to investigate.

According to court records, Freeman pleaded guilty to two charges out of Knox County in July 2018 for unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana.