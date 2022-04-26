Manhunt underway in Kingsport after TBI agent shoots at suspect

The reason for those shots being fired is still under investigation, according to the TBI.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The search is underway for a suspect at large after he was shot at by a Tennesee Bureau of Investigation agent in Kingsport on Tuesday night.

Agents with the Drug Investigation Division were working with the FBI and searching for Cody Christian, according to a press release from the TBI.

Christian is wanted on federal charges.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, agents spotted Christian in the parking lot of the Cookout on East Stone Drive.

Officials say at some point a TBI agent fired shots. The reason for those shots being fired is still under investigation, according to the TBI.

The release also says it's not yet clear if Christian was struck by gunfire, and he remains at large after fleeing the scene.