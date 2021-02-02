Kingsport woman accused in 2013 Hawkins County murder

Tina M. Luster killed Regilla Stacy in her home, authorities allege.

Seven years after the killing, a Kingsport woman has been indicted in the death of a Hawkins County woman found beaten and shot in her home.

A Hawkins County grand jury indicted Tina M. Luster, 46, on a count of first-degree murder this week, and she was taken into custody Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

She's accused of killing Regilla Stacy, 48, in her Mountain View School Road home.

The TBI worked with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office on the case.

Stacy lived in a secluded farm with her ex-husband, according to the TBI. While he was away in Greeneville in August 2013, someone killed Stacy. He found her when he came back home, according to the TBI.

No witnesses heard anything. There was no sign that anyone forced their way into her home, TBI said.

Authorities suspected she knew the person who killed her.

The investigation led to Luster, the TBI said Tuesday in a statement.