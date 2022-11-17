Kingston man sentenced to 22 years for illegally having gun after lengthy criminal history

Phillip Thomas Green, 36, was sentenced after a two-day jury trial. A judge found him to be an "armed career criminal" which subjected him to a mandatory 180 months.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Kingston man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a judge found him to be an "armed career criminal."

Phillip Thomas Green was sentenced after he was found illegally in possession of a gun. According to evidence presented at trial, he had ten prior felony convictions, including five felony drug convictions. On August 16, 2019, the Kingsport Police Department responded to calls about a disturbance on Park Street.

They said Green vandalized a vehicle and left the scene. A short time later, an officer responded to a report of a suspicious man on Highland Street, near the location of the original call. Green was then found in the driveway of a Park Street home.

Green ran away after the officer confronted him, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was later apprehended in the backyard of a nearby home.

After he was taken into custody, Green was found with a loaded handgun.