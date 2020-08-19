Kingston PD investigating report of person pretending to be police officer, pulling someone over

KINGSTON, Tenn. — The Kingston Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of a person pretending to be a police officer pulling someone over in the middle of the night.
Officials said the person is possibly driving a dark SUV with a single blue light on the dash that he turned off when the victim pulled over.
The person was not wearing a uniform, badge or department patch, according to Kingston PD. He had a clean shave and was 5'8" to 5'9" tall.
In a Facebook post, officials included three steps for what to do any time you are being pulled over and you feel like it may not be an actual police officer.
- Pull into a well-lit area.
- Pull into a place where people are present or a business that may have cameras.
- At any time you believe you are being pulled over by someone who is not a police officer, call 911.