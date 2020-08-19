Kingston PD investigating report of person pretending to be police officer, pulling someone over

In a Facebook post, officials included three steps for what to do any time you are being pulled over and you feel like it may not be an actual police officer.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — The Kingston Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of a person pretending to be a police officer pulling someone over in the middle of the night.

Officials said the person is possibly driving a dark SUV with a single blue light on the dash that he turned off when the victim pulled over.

The person was not wearing a uniform, badge or department patch, according to Kingston PD. He had a clean shave and was 5'8" to 5'9" tall.

