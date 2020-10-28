Kingston Pike bank robbed, authorities searching for suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Authorities were looking Wednesday for the man who held up a Kingston Pike bank.
The robbery at United Community Bank, 10514 Kingston Pike, occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. No weapon was displayed, according to the FBI.
The robber gave the teller a note demanding money. He fled with "an undetermined amount of cash."
He wore a red sweatshirt with NIKE written on the front, a dark, baseball-style hat with the logo of what appeared to be a large cat, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes, according to the FBI.
The FBI and the Knox County Sheriff's Office are working the case.
If you have any information you're asked to call the FBI's Knoxville office at 865-544-0751 or the Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.