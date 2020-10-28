Kingston Pike bank robbed, authorities searching for suspect

The robbery occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Authorities were looking Wednesday for the man who held up a Kingston Pike bank.

The robbery at United Community Bank, 10514 Kingston Pike, occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. No weapon was displayed, according to the FBI.

The robber gave the teller a note demanding money. He fled with "an undetermined amount of cash."

He wore a red sweatshirt with NIKE written on the front, a dark, baseball-style hat with the logo of what appeared to be a large cat, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes, according to the FBI.

The FBI and the Knox County Sheriff's Office are working the case.