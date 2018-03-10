UPDATE (12 p.m. ET) Hundreds of law enforcement officers from more than 30 local, state and federal agencies are continuing to scour the area around the 4000 block of Poplar Springs Road for homicide suspect Kirby Wallace after two early morning 911 calls.

At an 11 a.m. press conference, Montgomery County Spokeswoman Sandra Brandon said deputies received a 12:40 a.m. 911 call from a man who heard his dogs barking and saw someone trying to enter his porch and then run away. A second call of a suspicious person followed soon after. It's possible the man was carrying a firearm.

While that man has not been confirmed to be Wallace, those tips led officers to hone in on that area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said that perimeter is the primary focus of an intensive search but that all leads from surrounding areas or even other communities are being followed up. All urged anyone who may see Wallace to call 911.

In addition to searching extremely rough terrain, police are keeping the roads "hot" to ensure Wallace doesn't escape the search zone and helicopters, dogs and ATVs are being used in the search.

Law enforcement officers are working around the clock to find the man accused of killing two people and attacking two others.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said than 50 agents are rotating in and out, searching by ground and air.

She said evidence being collected is going to the TBI crime lab to be examined by intelligence analysts but gave no details on what the evidence may include.

She said the community has generously donated many items and continue to ask how they can help.

"We urge anyone with relatives or friends in the area who have not heard from them within the last 24 hours to please contact them," she said. "Make sure they are good."

Brandon said the Saturday homicide of a man outside a home near the intersection of Poplar Springs Road and Welker road remains under investigation and declined to release the victim's name or details of the case.

Fort Campbell joins in the search

UPDATE (10:50 a.m. ET) The heavily forested western edge of Fort Campbell is near the search area, and MPs are actively searching for Kirby Wallace there, officials said.

UPDATE (9:30 a.m. ET) Authorities have established a second search perimeter after receiving a call from the 4000 block of Poplar Springs Road of a man attempting to enter a porch with a gun and then running off into the woods.

Other calls of suspicious activity in the area have also been reported.

A press conference is planned for 12 p.m. ET Wednesday.

FROM EARLIER: The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a sighting of a man with a gun in the woods near Poplar Springs Road.

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said authorities had an unconfirmed sighting of Kirby Wallace on foot in the Poplar Springs area.

“We think this is credible,” Gray told Channel 5 Wednesday morning during day five of the manhunt. “Stay inside, lock (your) doors, call us if you see anything suspicious.”

The Sheriff's Office received a call from a resident who saw a man with a gun. They say the area is surrounded and asked that residents remain vigilant by locking all doors and windows and report any suspicious activity.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman said anyone with trail cameras in wooded areas near the search area can contact law enforcement to see if there were any images caught on camera, but said owners should "stay out of the woods."

An area of Woodlawn in western Montgomery County was on lockdown Tuesday with roadblocks, search dogs and helicopters joining the effort to find Wallace, 53, who is accused in a fatal carjacking on Monday and a deadly home invasion in Indian Mound last week.Sheriff Gray had words for any friends or family who may be helping Wallace: "He represents a threat to his friends and family."

Gray also gave a strong indication of the danger he believes Wallace presents. "Officers won't take any chances if Wallace is confronted," Gray said.

Earlier Tuesday, Susan Niland with TBI said Wallace knows the area, and there are many hollows and wooded places where he could be hiding. There are also caves in the area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller warned residents not to try to confront Wallace, but to call 911 and wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Troopers from across the state have joined the search and are using helicopters as well. TBI is using a plane with heat-seeking technology as part of the search.

Over 100 tips have come in on Wallace's possible location, according to Sandra Brandon, MCSO spokesman.

The Kirby Wallace search area

Many intersections in the Stewart-Montgomery County area were blocked Tuesday, and no one was allowed to enter until further notice. Vehicles leaving the area were being searched.

Officials said people who don't live in the area are not allowed inside the perimeter and will be turned away at the roadblocks. The perimeter is about four square miles.

Road blocks were set up at Cumberland City Road at the following intersections: Poplar Springs Road at Cumberland City Road, Kirkland Road at Lylewood Road, Kirkland at Bartee Road, Bartee at Wildcat Creek Road, Riversbend Road at Hayes Ridge Road (both intersections), Hayes Ridge at Glen Holliday Road, Seven Mile Ridge Road at Hayes Ridge.

Although buses were not escorted Wednesday morning, there were extra patrols and depending on staffing and circumstances, buses may be escorted Wednesday afternoon, Brandon said.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools spokeswoman Elise Shelton said the district is working with law enforcement to keep students safe.

"The situation is developing and we are responding to law enforcement guidance," Shelton said. "Both Woodlawn and Liberty Elementary schools remain on lockout."

Safety perimeter as of Tuesday in the manhunt for Kirby Wallace. (Photo: MCSO)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

