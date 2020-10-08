Knox accountant charged with stealing more than $250K from child abuse charity

A longtime accountant for the charity ChildHelp, Inc. is charged with forgery and theft of property more than $250,000 in value.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A longtime employee for the non-profit group ChildHelp is listed as a Knox County inmate charged with "theft of property - $250,000 or more." The charity helps victims of child abuse.

Angie Brown of Knoxville, age 49, has worked for ChildHelp since 2006, according to her LinkedIn profile. Police records show she was arrested and booked Aug. 7, 2020, on charges of forgery and theft.

Brown's bond is currently set for $200,000.

Eddie Smith serves as the director of program and development for ChildHelp of East Tennessee. Smith would not comment on the exact charges or the employee, other than to say it became a matter for law enforcement after an internal review by the chief financial officer of ChildHelp.

"He discovered some possible financial discrepancies and payments at our program here in Tennessee. They were able to identify the source of the activity and turn the matter over to law enforcement for investigation. So any questions about the investigation, I'd have to refer you to the district attorney's office," said Smith.

Assistant D.A. Sean McDermott with the Knox County District Attorney's office declined to comment on any specifics of the case.

"Because this is a pending case, ethical rules prohibit the DA’s Office from commenting at this time," wrote McDermott.

The theft charge is listed as $250,000 or more. It could be much more. Smith said no details will be released "until our day in court."

The Knox County Sheriff's Office records list Brown as an inmate as of Monday night, but do not show when her next court hearing is scheduled.

ChildHelp has extensive experience helping law enforcement, prosecutors, and courts with cases involving child abuse. The charity provides forensic investigators who speak to children to determine if and how they were abused.

"We've helped thousands of children who are abused. They're neglected, sexually abused, trafficked, and need help. We help prosecute perpetrators and also help with the healing process," said Smith.

Smith said the charity has enhanced its financial controls to "make sure it [theft] cannot happen again." He also emphasized the theft did not inhibit the work at ChildHelp.