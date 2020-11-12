Man indicted for multiple counts of statutory rape in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Walland man is accused of raping a child several times beginning back more than a decade ago, according to a recent grand jury indictment.
According to the indictment filed on Wednesday, Richard Marsh, 49, is accused of multiple felony counts of statutory rape.
Authorities said he is suspected of raping a teen under 18 years old at least three separate times between between 2010 and 2012. The indictment said Marsh had supervisory power over the victim because of his occupation at the time of the first offense, and custodial authority during the other two offenses.
Marsh is being held on a $50,000 bond.